Chocolate drink ‘Nongpho’ gets seal of approval from Lisa Blackpink

Lisa has already shown her marketing soft power by endorsing a herbal inhaler and wearing a famous Thai fabric in Ayutthaya.

Growing up, many Thai kids might remember a Thai milk drink that’s given out in primary schools called “School Milk”, or Nong Pho pasteurised milk, that’s served up in triangle-shaped plastic pouches.

Lalisa Manoban, better known as “Lisa Blackpink", a Thai rapper, singer and dancer, and a member of the South Korean girl group “Blackpink”, had revived a craze for fried meatballs in Buri Ram province, and “Ya Dom” (a type of Thai herbal inhaler). Recently, she was seen wearing a Thai fabric and tying her hair in a knot to visit famous temples in Ayutthaya province. Many fans have followed suit by wearing these fabrics to emulate Lisa's style.

And when the K-pop star posted a picture of herself holding a bag of “Nongpho” chocolate-flavoured milk, a popular Thai milk brand that many are familiar with, it went viral overnight. She posted it on her Instagram story @lalalalisa_m, which has over 94 million followers, with a caption that encourages everyone by saying, “A must for children’s day!"

She also took a selfie with her friends while holding bags of Nongpho chocolate-flavoured milk to drink together. One of Lisa's friends posted the picture on Instagram @gukoiiz with a caption that says, "Drinking milk before bed."

Many believe this will definitely create a market shortage for “Nongpho” milk because anything Lisa touches is sold-out. Previously, both “Ya Dom” and the Thai fabric were in such high demand that the suppliers were unable to keep up with the demand from fans.

