Will Blackpink survive the 7-year curse?

YG Entertainment girl group Blackpink marks its seventh debut anniversary on Tuesday.

After making its debut in 2016 with singles “Whistle” and “Boombayah,” Blackpink has flourished as a popular world-renowned K-pop girl group enchanting the public with its imposing charm and topping major music charts in the US and in the UK.

But as their seven-year exclusive contract with YG Entertainment is close to being expired, all eyes are on whether the members — Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, will continue their journey as Blackpink, overcoming the “seven-year curse” in K-pop, or go their separate ways.

The seven-year curse in K-pop refers to the disbanding of most K-pop groups seven years after their debut due to the termination of their exclusive contracts with their agency.

Not only their debut singles but also the group’s other releases have all been hits, including “Playing With Fire,” “Kill This Love,” “Lovesick Girls,” “Pink Venom,” “Shut Down,” and more.