Lisa sets pulses racing with sexy new photos

The photos show Lisa in a range of poses in a boat somewhere out in the sea.

Lisa Lalisa Manobal, the famous Thai member of Kpop Blackpink, updated her fan club worldwide online after recently completing a sexy and cheeky performance with Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris.

In spicy new images shared on Instagram by lalalalisa_m, along with the short description: "Summer dump" and a dolphin emoji, Lisa is photographed in a colourful bikini and other pretty outfits against a clear blue sky.

Within two hours, more than 2.8 million of her 98.2 million followers had sent her a "heart" emoji. More than 34,200 comments praised and admired her perfect figure and bright smile.

Lisa did not reveal where the photos were taken.

Her fans are eagerly waiting for her decision on her future career path, as well as that of the other members of Blackpink, after their contract with YG Entertainment officially expired on August 8.

On October 19, the music video of her solo single “Money", broke a new record by becoming the most watched Kpop music video on YouTube, with 916 million views.

