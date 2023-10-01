Where is Blackpink headed?

In the past, even the most popular groups would disband or become inactive at the notorious seven-year mark when the individual members would depart for new labels in pursuit of solo careers. Nowadays, it's become more common for groups to either renew their contracts, as in the case of Seventeen and BTS, or remain as a group despite being affiliated to different labels, like GOT7 and 2PM.

It is also likely that YG would refrain from announcing the end of Blackpink, which remains its biggest brand and profit-maker.

Investment research analyzed that the earnings surprise YG saw in the first quarter -- a 457 % increase in operating profit and 118 % in sales on-year -- was driven by the band's yearlong "Born Pink" world tour that kicked off in October 2022.

A report from Hyundai Motor Securities on Wednesday predicted the departure of any Blackpink member could deal a fatal blow to the K-pop powerhouse, with sales from the quartet dropping to below 50 % of the current level if more than two members leave the agency.

The "fatal blow" may not be a stretch, as YG's stock price instantly plummeted by 13 % on Sept. 21 when it was reported that only Rose may stay with the firm.

"It's unlikely that the members will all renew their contracts. The most plausible scenario for now would be renewal by some of the members and extension of Blackpink's group activity," the Hyundai Motor Securities report concluded.

The bandmates have also expressed the wish to carry on together. At the final encore concert for "Born Pink" in Seoul on Sept. 17, Jennie thanked fans for their time together, adding, "Blackpink will continue to be a great team."

Amid the confusion, Jennie is gearing up for her long-awaited solo comeback. The singer recently shared on the fan community Weverse that she is "in the final stage" of her new solo project. "I'll be opening it in surprise like a gift for fans," she said.

In an interview for Harper's Bazaar Korea's October issue, she said she is "making a unique song that is of Jennie, most like Jennie and only for Jennie."

This will be her first solo release since her first single, fittingly titled "Solo," in 2018. She also unveiled "You And Me" in the group's recent world tour, though it has not been officially released yet.

Having debuted in August 2016 with the first single "Square One," Blackpink instantly rose to global stardom.

With its latest album "Born Pink," the group topped the Billboard 200 chart as the first female K-pop group and just the fourth among any K-pop act. In 2021, Blackpink became the most-subscribed artist on YouTube, dethroning megastar Justin Bieber from the spot and maintaining the top rank so far.

The group also holds several marks recognized by the Guinness World Records under its belt, including for most streamed female group on Spotify, with 8.88 billion streams as of March this year.

The group has continued to set new career highs this year. Its "Born Pink" world tour drew a total of 1.8 million concertgoers across 34 cities over its yearlong run since October 2022, making it the biggest single world tour by a female K-pop act and the second largest for any K-pop act. It also made its historic debut at the Gocheok Sky Dome with the tour's two days of encore shows held on Sept. 16 and 17, becoming the first K-pop girl group to hold a standalone gig at the nation's biggest concert venue.

Whether Blackpink will end its epic journey now, and, if not, how it will continue as a group remains to be answered.

Choi Ji-won

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network