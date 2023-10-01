Parisian cabaret Crazy Horse gets even ‘crazier’ with Lisa
Thailand’s very own K-pop sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban dazzled fans in her debut performance at Paris’s iconic “Crazy Horse” cabaret venue.
Despite appearing only five times in short segments totalling no more than 10 minutes, Lisa’s performance from Thursday to Saturday delighted many of her fans worldwide.
A photograph of Lisa in a pink wig and black costume posing with other Crazy Horse dancers went viral on social media platforms recently. She had chosen not to go topless like other dancers.
Thailand’s well-known disc jockey Phatheetar "Poupée" Kantamara said the debut show was awesome and amazingly entertaining thanks to Lisa and the other dancers’ sexy moves.
“As the venue is not very spacious, the audience can sit closer to the stage,” she said.
Phatheetar said she also met two other members of the Blackpink band – Roseanne Park and Kim Ji-soo – who were there to support Lisa.
Also watching the show was Frédéric Arnault, CEO of luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer, who had shown up with his parents and younger brother.