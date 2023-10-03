Lisa’s mum bows to trolling over cabaret photo, exits Instagram

A photograph of the 26-year-old pop star in a pink wig and skimpy black costume posing with dancers from the iconic “Crazy Horse” cabaret venue in Paris was recently posted.

The photograph went viral, though Lisa had chosen not to go topless like the other dancers. She was scheduled to join the dancers on stage from Thursday to Saturday.

Before Chitthip shut down her Instagram account, several netizens reportedly attacked her for allowing her daughter to promote nudity and objectifying women’s bodies, though many “blinks” or Blackpink fans voiced support for the popstar and her family.

Famous TV host Vuthithorn "Woody" Milintachinda, told The Nation on Tuesday that he had bought a ticket to the show at Crazy Horse because he wanted to support his favourite popstar. He said that though he was seated in the back row, he could tell the show was quite “sexy”. However, he said, Lisa only appeared for a very short time towards the end of the performance.

“I’m happy for Lisa,” he said. “I can feel that the whole theatre was filled with excitement for her appearance.”

Andrée Deissenberg, general manager of Crazy Horse Paris, had earlier said that Lisa was well-trained and very professional. Plus, he said, she has been a long-time fan of Crazy Horse.

Lisa’s official Instagram account @lalalalisa_m is still active with over 98 million followers.