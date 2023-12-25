Lisa adds another record with 100m IG followers
Lisa Blackpink has broken a record with more than 100 million Instagram followers. This makes Lisa the first K-pop artist and the first Asian female in history to achieve this milestone.
As the sole Thai member of the renowned South Korean all-girl K-pop group, Blackpink, her incredibly huge following has solidified her status as a trailblazer in the industry.
In a heartwarming gesture for the festive season, Lisa also treated her fans on her YouTube channel, “Lilifilm Official”, to a rendition of the Britney Spears song, “My Only Wish”, accompanied by a visually stunning music video set in the enchanting landscapes of France.
This thoughtful gift aimed to spread joy among the global fanbase known as Blinks.
Recognising Lisa’s exceptional impact, the Guinness World Records have bestowed upon her the title of the greatest K-pop artist of 2023.
Further accolades include being the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Europe Music Awards, along with holding the record for the highest number of Instagram followers among K-pop artists.
But Lisa’s achievements in 2023 extend beyond social media triumphs. Blackpink, as a group, earned the distinction of becoming the most-streamed female group on Spotify. Moreover, Lisa’s solo track, “LALISA”, etched its place in history as the first K-pop song by a solo artist to reach a staggering 1 billion streams on Spotify.
Before all that, Lisa Blackpink was a successful K-Pop female artist, breaking seven records, including:
*First solo K-pop artist to win Best K-pop Video at the MTV VMAs
*First solo K-pop artist to win Best K-pop Video at the MTV EMAs
*K-pop artist with the most Instagram followers in the industry
*The most viewed music video by a solo artist in the first 24 hours with 73.6 million views
*The most viewed music video by a K-pop solo artist with the most views in 24 hours
*Female K-pop solo artist first to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams
*The first album by a K-pop solo artist with 1 billion streams on Spotify for 2 songs.