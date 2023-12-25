Lisa adds another record with 100m IG followers

As the sole Thai member of the renowned South Korean all-girl K-pop group, Blackpink, her incredibly huge following has solidified her status as a trailblazer in the industry.

In a heartwarming gesture for the festive season, Lisa also treated her fans on her YouTube channel, “Lilifilm Official”, to a rendition of the Britney Spears song, “My Only Wish”, accompanied by a visually stunning music video set in the enchanting landscapes of France.

This thoughtful gift aimed to spread joy among the global fanbase known as Blinks.

Recognising Lisa’s exceptional impact, the Guinness World Records have bestowed upon her the title of the greatest K-pop artist of 2023.