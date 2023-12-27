Gen Z drill deep into YouTube vids to explore interests

Fandom content

Content which allows audiences to share their ideas on that in which they have a particular interest, such as artists, films, drama or sports, is now popular among Generation Z.

According to the report, 61% of Generation Z viewers saythat they admire certain artists, films, dramas or sports players, and seek to know more about them.

Some among Generation Z have themselves become creators and launched their own video clips based on their interests, including music video analysis or original content focused on their beloved idols.

According to YouTube, up to 46% of Generation Z viewers have watched content related to artists or public figures that was made by fan clubs.

YouTube’s report also indicated that Generation Z viewers often watched the same content again and again, and were prepared to watch long videos launched by creators that they admired.