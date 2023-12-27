Gen Z drill deep into YouTube vids to explore interests
Generation Z, those who were born between 1997 and 2012, watch video clips to obtain deep information on what they are most interested in.
According to a culture and trends report by US online video-sharing platform YouTube, this demographic often immerse themselves in video clips of interest for more than an hour at a time.
This behaviour is counter to the recent trend of creating short clips to draw audience attention.
The main content categories that win over Generation Z hearts are:
Fandom content
Content which allows audiences to share their ideas on that in which they have a particular interest, such as artists, films, drama or sports, is now popular among Generation Z.
According to the report, 61% of Generation Z viewers saythat they admire certain artists, films, dramas or sports players, and seek to know more about them.
Some among Generation Z have themselves become creators and launched their own video clips based on their interests, including music video analysis or original content focused on their beloved idols.
According to YouTube, up to 46% of Generation Z viewers have watched content related to artists or public figures that was made by fan clubs.
YouTube’s report also indicated that Generation Z viewers often watched the same content again and again, and were prepared to watch long videos launched by creators that they admired.
Video essays
This video clip format features a combination of video and narrative, on various topics from history, science, astrology, fashion and philosophy.
The search volume of video essays on YouTube has increased over the past three years as audiences seek deep information on that which they find interesting.
At the same time, these videos create loyalty and participation among audiences. Long video essays enable creators to provide deep information as well as honing their video editing skills.
Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR)
There are many ways to calm people’s minds in this age of life in the fast lane, and some people choose to decompress by watching certain videos on YouTube.
ASMR, which features the sounds of whispering, knocking things, chewing food and running water, is another format popular among Generation Z as it helps relieve their stress.
Many in Generation Z also love watching videos of wildlife or the undersea world, sometimes for hours daily, with 90% of them using YouTube to explore this world without travelling.
Highlight cutscenes
Some in Generation Z also prefer watching cutscenes of dramas, films and other entertainment content before searching for full content. According to the report, 59% of Generation Z searched for full content after watching cutscenes.
YouTube has advised marketers to take a deep exploration of Generation Z’s interests rather than taking a wide scattergun approach to content. This group of people knows what they like and will take the time to deeply explore that which they are interested in.