No Blackpink members renew individual contracts

“We will do our utmost to support Blackpink’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts,” said the agency in its statement to South Korean news outlet Xsportsnews on Friday.

Dubbed the “biggest girl group in the world”, the band consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, as well as Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the only member from Thailand.

YG Entertainment previously reported on December 6 that the four members had signed an exclusive contract for group activities with the agency, partly concluding a months long negotiation after their seven-year contracts expired in August.

However, the decision on individual contract renewal was still in limbo at that time.

The update on Friday came just days after Jennie launched her own label, Odd Atelier (OA).

At the time, the singer revealed that she had established the company in November 2023, and described it as “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected”.

Blackpink wrapped up their successful “Born Pink” world tour in September. The tour drew an impressive 1.8 million fans, generating cumulative ticket sales of almost 300 billion won (8.04 billion baht).