Ed Sheeran to headline Grand Opening with Special Performance at UOB LIVE

Set in the heart of the city, the cutting-edge 6,000-capacity venue is located on the 6th floor of the EMSPHERE shopping mall.

UOB LIVE is being developed through a strategic alliance that united three industry giants: AEG, a global leader in sports and live entertainment; The Mall Group, renowned for developing Thailand's premier retail and entertainment complexes; and UOB, a leading bank in Asia. The venue will be operated in partnership with the world’s leading venue manager ASM Global.

Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB Thailand said: “ UOB LIVE embodies our spirit of innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence. We are delighted to launch this platform with Ed Sheeran, whose artistry resonates with our goal of bringing people together. This celebration marks the beginning of our journey towards a future filled with innovative and impactful experiences in the ASEAN region.”