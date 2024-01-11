Ed Sheeran to headline Grand Opening with Special Performance at UOB LIVE
UOB LIVE, Bangkok’s new, state-of-the-art live entertainment venue, is set to create music history and launch a new era of entertainment in Asia when it opens its doors with a specially tailored one-night-only concert produced and performed by international superstar Ed Sheeran on February 11.
Set in the heart of the city, the cutting-edge 6,000-capacity venue is located on the 6th floor of the EMSPHERE shopping mall.
UOB LIVE is being developed through a strategic alliance that united three industry giants: AEG, a global leader in sports and live entertainment; The Mall Group, renowned for developing Thailand's premier retail and entertainment complexes; and UOB, a leading bank in Asia. The venue will be operated in partnership with the world’s leading venue manager ASM Global.
Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB Thailand said: “ UOB LIVE embodies our spirit of innovation and our relentless pursuit of excellence. We are delighted to launch this platform with Ed Sheeran, whose artistry resonates with our goal of bringing people together. This celebration marks the beginning of our journey towards a future filled with innovative and impactful experiences in the ASEAN region.”
Vira-anong Chiranakhorn Phutrakul, Managing Director Head of Retail and Brand, at UOB Thailand, unveiled exclusive benefits for UOB customers at the press conference, “We aim to ensure that our customers not only enjoy premier entertainment but also experience the comfort and convenience that come with being a valued customer of UOB.”
Kriengsak Tantipiphop, - CEO of EM District and chairman of the Board of The EMLIVE Company And Bangkok Arena Company Limited stated “The outstanding sound power of the globally renowned L-Acoustics K2 audio system, specially designed large-scale catwalk, state-of-the-art sound and safety systems and 6,000-capacity make it a suitable venue for organizing large-scale concerts, seminars, and exhibitions. All these components play a crucial role in attracting global concerts and events. With the potential of the three leading organizations behind UOB LIVE, we can build a network of leading entertainment business partners both domestically and abroad, fostering collaborations and bringing important concerts and events to Thailand. The goal is to position Thailand as the Entertainment Hub of Asia, with an initial target of approximately 120 events in the first year.”
Adam Wilkes, President and CEO, of AEG Asia Pacific said: “Having an iconic artist like Ed Sheeran open the new 6,000-capacity UOB LIVE venue will be an unprecedented and historic moment for Thailand and Asia. It marks a celebration of our partnerships with The Mall Group and UOB and ushers in a new era for live entertainment. We look forward to bringing many more high-profile acts, performers and events to this unique venue.”
Tickets for ‘An Evening with Ed Sheeran’ will exclusively be available to UOB customers only.