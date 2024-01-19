Thai beauty Chonnikarn shines with Diana quote at Miss Global 2023

Following the contest, Chonnikarn took to Facebook to express her gratitude:

"I surpassed my own expectations [in this contest]. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for being the driving force that brought me to this day," she said.

"Most importantly, thank you to all of my fans for consistently following and cheering me on, both from Thailand and abroad. I hope I made you proud. Thank you, Thailand!"

A Chiang Mai University pharmacy graduate, Chonnikarn is proficient in Thai and English, possesses sign language skills, and is a devotee of traditional Thai dance.