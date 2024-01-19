Thai beauty Chonnikarn shines with Diana quote at Miss Global 2023
Chonnikarn Supittayaporn, a 25-year-old contestant from Chiang Mai, emerged as the second runner-up in the Miss Global 2023 pageant held in Cambodia on Thursday night.
Ashley Melendez from Puerto Rico was crowned Miss Global 2023, marking the 10th anniversary of the prestigious contest, with Haylani Pearl Kuruppu from Samoa securing the first runner-up position.
Louise Katarina Hung from the Philippines and Đoàn Thu Thủy from Vietnam claimed the third and fourth runner-up spots, respectively. Anntonia Porsild, the Thai-Danish beauty queen who secured the first runner-up position at Miss Universe 2023, attended the event to support Chonnikarn.
During the final round, Chonnikarn impressed the judges by citing a quote by the late Diana, Princess of Wales "Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back."
The Thai beauty also highlighted Princess Diana's refusal to depend on men and her dedication to improving people's quality of life.
Chonnikarn said she worked hard for society as president of Chiang Mai University’s Student Union, aiming to inspire women to contribute to the community.
Following the contest, Chonnikarn took to Facebook to express her gratitude:
"I surpassed my own expectations [in this contest]. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for being the driving force that brought me to this day," she said.
"Most importantly, thank you to all of my fans for consistently following and cheering me on, both from Thailand and abroad. I hope I made you proud. Thank you, Thailand!"
A Chiang Mai University pharmacy graduate, Chonnikarn is proficient in Thai and English, possesses sign language skills, and is a devotee of traditional Thai dance.