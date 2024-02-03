TrueMoney set to bring Lisa Blackpink home for exclusive fan meet-up
TrueMoney, a top digital financial service provider, is set to bring joy to fans of Thailand’s very own K-pop princess Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban with a special meet-up event.
While details of the “Lisa Fan Meet-Up” remain undisclosed, TrueMoney announced on Friday that it intends to give Lisa’s fans an opportunity to meet the star face to face.
Lisa, who took on the role of TrueMoney’s brand ambassador last year, serves as a symbol of the company’s commitment to providing comprehensivle financial services.