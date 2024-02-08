Dive into Thailand’s Content & News Consumption Insight
LINE TODAY reveals Thailand's content and news consumption behaviour on its platform over the previous year. The most popular topics are "Politics - Horoscope - Entertainment".
Furthermore, age-based preferences disclose that people under 30 have heavy interests in "Asian entertainment" as well as politics.
The three most favoured content topics among the Thai populace.
1) Politics
The election last year was a significant national issue in Thailand, and Thais of all ages irresistibly paid close attention to it, followed by the related events that have had continuous effects up to the present. It was a long-running hot topic that prompted people to read political content totalling 514 million views, not including the views on the live broadcasts of election results, which totalled 5.4 million. As a result, the names and keywords "Kao Klai (Move Forward Party) - Pita - Thaksin comes home – digital wallet and marriage equality" were the most clicked content.
2) Horoscope
This is a topic that Thais have always been interested in. People came to check on the daily horoscope, lucky colours, draw kau chim sticks, and the predictions from acclaimed fortune tellers, all of which had 473 million views in total, while the fortune teller who was voted as the most favourite was "Mor Kai Por Patinee”
3) Entertainment
The topic brought up attracting issues in all aspects of the entertainment industry. It is not surprising that this topic piqued the interest of people of all ages resulting in over 316 million views in only the Thai entertainment section.
Meanwhile, "Lisa BLACKPINK" and "Aff Taksaorn" were the celebrities whose stories were followed and read the most. The most viewed film content was "The Undertaker," and the Thai drama series was "Love Destiny 2," which tackled hot issues from beginning to end. Additionally, PP Krit and Billkin Putthipong were voted as artists of the year.
"Beauty queens" was another buzzing topic. People watched the live broadcast of Miss Universe Thailand, totalling 1.5 million views. Antonia Porsild won the vote for “The entertainment news of the year” and Engfa Waraha received the top rank on “Hashtag of the Year”.
Furthermore, it was discovered that the contents of the "health" topic had grown significantly. Readers came to follow the news and articles about mental health and self-care, particularly the content about PM 2.5, which has been a source of concern among Thais, with 187 million reads. (only from PM 2.5 related contents)
The reader’s behaviours by AI; age-based content preferences
● People under the age of 20 were most interested in entertainment and general news content, which represented 80% of their consumption.
● People aged 20 - 30 were most interested in entertainment content, particularly "Asian entertainment". However, their political content following also increased by 67%.
● People aged 30 - 40 preferred to read horoscopes, lottery results, and lifestyle content.
● People over 50 had the widest range of content preferences. They read economic, sports, social, political, world updates and entertainment content.