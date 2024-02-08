Dive into Thailand’s Content & News Consumption Insight

Furthermore, age-based preferences disclose that people under 30 have heavy interests in "Asian entertainment" as well as politics.

The three most favoured content topics among the Thai populace.

1) Politics

The election last year was a significant national issue in Thailand, and Thais of all ages irresistibly paid close attention to it, followed by the related events that have had continuous effects up to the present. It was a long-running hot topic that prompted people to read political content totalling 514 million views, not including the views on the live broadcasts of election results, which totalled 5.4 million. As a result, the names and keywords "Kao Klai (Move Forward Party) - Pita - Thaksin comes home – digital wallet and marriage equality" were the most clicked content.

2) Horoscope

This is a topic that Thais have always been interested in. People came to check on the daily horoscope, lucky colours, draw kau chim sticks, and the predictions from acclaimed fortune tellers, all of which had 473 million views in total, while the fortune teller who was voted as the most favourite was "Mor Kai Por Patinee”