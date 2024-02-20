Matilda has Arrived! Get ready for the red curtain to rise
“Matilda The Musical” the internationally-beloved and critically-acclaimed show, arrives for an exclusive season in Bangkok from February 21 to March 3, 2024, at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre.
After touching down in the capital, Donna Craig, Myla Williams and Yolani Balfour who plays the show’s title character wasted no time in exploring one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks Wat Arun Ratchawararam, and struck some of her character’s signature poses, much to the delight of onlookers.
“Matilda The Musical”, based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl, has been a global smash since it debuted in 2010. It tells the story of a book-loving five-year-old girl who discovers she has telekinetic powers. Despite being a lovely child, Matilda is neglected and mistreated by her parents and her school’s cruel headmistress who abuses her power and punishes the children for no reason. The abuse prompts Matilda to stand up for her friends, kicking off a series of entertaining and exciting events.
Don’t miss out on your chance to catch this amazing production of “Matilda The Musical” straight from the United Kingdom. The show runs from 21 February to 3 March at Muangthai Rachadalai Theatre for 15 exclusive performances only. Tickets start at just Bt1,000 and are available at all ThaiTicketMajor outlets, and at www.thaiticketmajor.com. For more information, please call 02 262 3838 and follow all the latest updates at www.facebook.com/Rachadalai