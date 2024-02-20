Matilda has Arrived! Get ready for the red curtain to rise  

After touching down in the capital, Donna Craig, Myla Williams and Yolani Balfour who plays the show’s title character wasted no time in exploring one of Bangkok’s most iconic landmarks Wat Arun Ratchawararam, and struck some of her character’s signature poses, much to the delight of onlookers.

“Matilda The Musical”, based on the classic children’s book by Roald Dahl, has been a global smash since it debuted in 2010. It tells the story of a book-loving five-year-old girl who discovers she has telekinetic powers. Despite being a lovely child, Matilda is neglected and mistreated by her parents and her school’s cruel headmistress who abuses her power and punishes the children for no reason. The abuse prompts Matilda to stand up for her friends, kicking off a series of entertaining and exciting events.