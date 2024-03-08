Still time to watch Oscar films, then join live awards at Siam Paragon
Fans of the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, can watch the programme live and without charge at the Siam Paragon shopping complex in Bangkok on Monday.
In a collaboration between Major Cineplex Group, TrueVisions and TrueVisions NOW, the 96th Academy Awards will be broadcast directly from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to Siam Pavalai Royal Grand Theatre from 6am Thailand time.
Participants at Siam Pavalai can try to win free movie tickets by predicting the Oscar results in the best picture category. Also, three special prizes will be awarded to those who cosplay as characters from Oscar nominated films and win the hearts of film gurus and directors.
It’s a timely opportunity to indulge in the oldest entertainment awards ceremony.
And for those who have missed out on this year’s films, five Oscar nominees are to be screened at Major Cineplex cinemas nationwide until Sunday. Tickets for Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, and Perfect Day are being offered at 100 baht apiece during the period.
Oppenheimer can boast the highest number of Oscar nominations this year with 13 categories, followed by Poor Things (11 categories), Killers of the Flower Moon (10 categories) and Barbie (seven categories).