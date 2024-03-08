Still time to watch Oscar films, then join live awards at Siam Paragon

Participants at Siam Pavalai can try to win free movie tickets by predicting the Oscar results in the best picture category. Also, three special prizes will be awarded to those who cosplay as characters from Oscar nominated films and win the hearts of film gurus and directors.

It’s a timely opportunity to indulge in the oldest entertainment awards ceremony.

And for those who have missed out on this year’s films, five Oscar nominees are to be screened at Major Cineplex cinemas nationwide until Sunday. Tickets for Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, and Perfect Day are being offered at 100 baht apiece during the period.