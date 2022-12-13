Spring-warm or winter-cool? Personal colour tests, the latest beauty craze

Named Real Eye Handy Palette, the eyeshadow palettes are composed of selections of colors centred around each personal colour season.

Releases of a series of goods and services followed, such as AI-based personal colour analysis applications and personalized cosmetics that analyze a person’s skin tone prior to developing the product.

For one, Amorepacific’s cosmetic manufacturing technology “Tonework” customizes makeup products based on colours most suited for consumers. It measures the colour of a person’s face using AI algorithms and has robots manufacture customized liquid foundations, cushion compacts and lip products based on a person’s personal colour type.

The most popular Snapchat-like camera app in South Korea, Snow, operated by Naver, also offer diverse personal colour type filters for its consumers to use.

Then why did these personal colour tests become such a hit?

Experts pinpointed an increased interest in self as one of the factors.

“Before, people were eager to follow what the celebrities had on as part of their makeup,” said Yoon Jung-ha, CEO of Zamface, an AI-based app that allows users to take personal colour tests on their own. The virtual personal colour test-dedicated app recorded 1.7 million users as of December.

“People used famous makeup products whether or not it suited themselves, but now more focus is being spent on whether the makeup products suit their own style,” she added.

The comfort of belonging to a certain group also contributed to its popularity.

“People tend to seek for a certain sense of belonging during uncertain times. The personal colour system, in that aspect, could have provided people with a category in which to fit,” said Lee Young-ae, a professor of consumer science at Incheon University.

She cited South Koreans’ affinity for MBTI tests and the tests which categorized individuals based on blood type, noting that people like to be “classified” into certain groups.

She further mentioned that with increased online shopping, people needed to be certain if the colour of the makeup products would suit them without trying them out in person, saying that a personal colour system provided consumers with a standard upon which to fall back on.

However, the results of the personal colour system should not be trusted blindly, experts also added.

“The personal colour system itself is based on a sound scientific theory,” said Shin Hyang-seon, the president of Korea Color Industry Specialist Association.

She said people’s skin undertones, which are determined by three elements including haemoglobin, carotene and melanin, are defined by genetics and will never change, emphasizing that, in that matter, there will always be colours best suited for an individual from the moment they are born.

“However, skin overtones can change based upon factors such as sun exposure, the type of food a person eats, and natural ageing — leading to a more difficult assessment of a personal colour system as a person ages,” she added.

Moreover, she stressed that the current personal colour system market is filled with analysts who are not qualified enough to be giving out recommendations.

“Personal colours are best diagnosed by colourists (specialists in colour). But people of different occupations such as makeup specialists and stylists are currently giving out personal colour tests, which could lead to a potentially inaccurate diagnosis of personal colour types,” said Shin.

Moreover, with the test initially designed for foreigners, for higher accuracy, a separate uniform system for personal colour needs to be established specifically for Asians, Shin added.

“South Koreans have taken the personal colour type theory and tests possibly the furthest out of all the countries in the world. The tests could become a foundation stone for the growth of the nation’s beauty market,” Shin said.