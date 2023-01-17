Mankind’s ability to overcome difficulties captured in Bangkok exhibition

On display will be oversized photographs of amputees in fashionable attire along with a synopsis of their life stories and what they did to overcome the difficulties in life.

“The exhibition aims to create awareness about the help Prostheses Foundation has been giving amputees for 30 years,” the Chao Phya Abhai Raja Siammanukulkij Foundation said.

“The exhibition wants to send a message to all of those who face similar difficulties, that whatever the circumstances may be, dreams can always be achieved.”