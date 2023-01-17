Mankind’s ability to overcome difficulties captured in Bangkok exhibition
Walk!, an exhibition showcasing photographs of people who lost a limb to accident or illness will be held at the Central Embassy shopping mall in Bangkok from Thursday.
The four-day exhibition is being held in collaboration with the Chao Phya Abhai Raja Siammanukulkij Foundation, the Prostheses Foundation of HRH the Princess Mother and the Thai fashion house Voravaj Bangkok.
On display will be oversized photographs of amputees in fashionable attire along with a synopsis of their life stories and what they did to overcome the difficulties in life.
“The exhibition aims to create awareness about the help Prostheses Foundation has been giving amputees for 30 years,” the Chao Phya Abhai Raja Siammanukulkij Foundation said.
“The exhibition wants to send a message to all of those who face similar difficulties, that whatever the circumstances may be, dreams can always be achieved.”
Entrance to the exhibition is free.
