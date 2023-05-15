Stay comfortable and stylish with these Hong Kong athleisure brands
Athleisure, combining athletic and leisure, pairs sportswear in settings other than sports and exercise, and has seen a resurgence in popularity as social events and travel return to normalcy.
Looking effortlessly stylish, the fashion trend is made for modern consumers who desire versatile, comfort, sophisticated clothing and accessories suitable for both casual and formal settings. Fashionable and trendy are all key considerations in the world of athleisure yet, increasingly, consumers are aware of the eco friendliness of brands and the use of sustainable materials.
BIG HORN, GOURAMI, The Korner, LONO Wear, are all Hong Kong companies making their mark with fashionable clothes, shoes and accessories in the ever-growing athleisure market.
Let’s take your athleisure wardrobe to the next level with these renowned Hong Kong athleisure brands!
BIG HORN https://bighornhk.com/
By embodying a vision of ‘Design For You, Design For People’, BIG HORN combines creativity, uniqueness, fashion and simplicity, giving celebrities, artists, fashionistas eyewear suitable for any occasion.
BIG HORN’s award-winning frames are made using biodegradable and sustainable materials and can be fitted with or without prescription lenses and all offer UV400 protection as standard.
Lemonglasses https://www.lemonglasses.store/
Combining online and physical stores (O2O), Lemonglasses is a leading eyewear brand that has found the perfect balance between aluminium, wood, titanium acetate to produce lightweight frames suitable for sport and leisure wear.
Suitable for fashionistas and professionals alike, Lemonglasses are synonymous with cool sophistication and are never out of place whether on the plane, at the beach, the office, or hanging with friends in the neighbourhood café.
LONO WEAR https://lonowear.com/
With 100% biodegradable and compostable materials, Hong Kong’s LONO Wear shoes can be fully returned to nature after using.
All LONO shoes use sustainable materials including Tencel fibres derived from wood pulp and certified by TUV Austria Belgium NV, Bombax ceiba (tree cotton) to make the footwear moisture-resistant, odour-free, and super-drying, and SOLEMATE, a LONO-invented insulated mesh from the wormwood herb.
The innovative ‘POP’ midsole delivers an instant burst of energy in every bounce while their signature AIR mesh is engineered with 1,500 ventilation pores to provide an odour-free in-shoe experience.
GOURAMI https://www.gourami.co/
Gourami is a fashion forward, luxurious, and innovative range of swim and activewear for individuals looking for style and functionality. Blending around the world inspiration with bold colours, unique prints, and trims, Gourami’s products embrace and enhance a woman’s figure and are synonymous with quality.
In the swimwear range, Gourami has swimsuits, tankinis, one pieces, separates, accessories, men, and family wear. The Gourami activewear collection includes tops, bottoms, and outerwear while Gourami Sport is designed with active swimmers who are looking for designs and fabrics best suited for performance, comfort, and style.
The Korner https://thekornershoes.com/
The Korner is a Hong Kong shoe brand with a mission to provide quality women’s shoes to accentuate feminine beauty with sustainability in mind and at affordable prices.
Designed by women for women and suitable for any formal or informal occasion, all The Korner footwear have a contemporary infusion of seasonal sophistication and style.
Think Business, Think Hong Kong
Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the “Think Business, Think Hong Kong” is a major global campaign to showcase Hong Kong as a resilient business and innovation hub.
Taking place at Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at Central World in Bangkok on 13-14 July 2023, Hong Kong and Thai business communities will meet to explore new partnership opportunities through networking, meetings and insight exchanges.
Key features include a two-day trade expo, a series of “Trade Talks”, a “Hong Kong Night” Reception for networking between exhibitors and buyers and citywide promotion to create awareness in the Thai community.
BIG HORN, GOURAMI and Lemonglasses will all be exhibiting at the event. To visit the trade expo of “Think Business, Think Hong Kong”, please registrate on the website: https://thinkbusinessthinkhk.com/2023-bangkok/expo/en/index.html.