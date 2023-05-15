Stay comfortable and stylish with these Hong Kong athleisure brands

Looking effortlessly stylish, the fashion trend is made for modern consumers who desire versatile, comfort, sophisticated clothing and accessories suitable for both casual and formal settings. Fashionable and trendy are all key considerations in the world of athleisure yet, increasingly, consumers are aware of the eco friendliness of brands and the use of sustainable materials.

BIG HORN, GOURAMI, The Korner, LONO Wear, are all Hong Kong companies making their mark with fashionable clothes, shoes and accessories in the ever-growing athleisure market.

Let’s take your athleisure wardrobe to the next level with these renowned Hong Kong athleisure brands!



BIG HORN https://bighornhk.com/

By embodying a vision of ‘Design For You, Design For People’, BIG HORN combines creativity, uniqueness, fashion and simplicity, giving celebrities, artists, fashionistas eyewear suitable for any occasion.

BIG HORN’s award-winning frames are made using biodegradable and sustainable materials and can be fitted with or without prescription lenses and all offer UV400 protection as standard.