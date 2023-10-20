Virtual-meets-real design show brings HK fashion to Bangkok
Fifty-two Hong Kong designers representing diverse generations and styles are set to bring Hong Kong fashion to Bangkok, Thailand, and collaborate with four Thai designers to create an immersive and interactive fashion experience combined with online VR tech and offline exhibitions.
The event, “JUXTAPOSED 2023 Hong Kong Fashion”, will be held at ICONSIAM, Bangkok's renowned high-end shopping mall, from Sunday until November 5 with free admission.
It belongs to one of the programs of this year’s “Hong Kong Week”, a major cultural exchange extravaganza organized by the Hong Kong SAR government to foster the cultural exchange between Hong Kong and other cities.
This year, Hong Kong Week is being staged overseas for the first time, setting up a series of events in Bangkok. From October through November, Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok promises nine distinct cultural events, including concerts, dance performances, film screenings, and thematic exhibitions showcasing Hong Kong’s artistic accomplishments to overseas audiences.
On Sunday, Hong Kong Fashion will commence with an immersive show. A team of innovative visionaries and production experts will transform the exhibition space into a fusion of the virtual and the real, offering guests a multi-faceted experience.
Following the opening show, the space will host exhibits, where 52 Hong Kong and four Thai fashion designers will express their narratives intertwining innovation with traditional craftsmanship and reinterpreting the cultural contrasts between Hong Kong and Bangkok.
Under the theme of “Fashion Meta”, the exhibits will also extend beyond the physical. After being integrated into real elements, cutting-edge technology, and meticulously curated virtual images will guide audiences through a synchronized virtual reality fashion experience.
The event will also include a pop-up shop at the same venue showcasing the ready-to-wear collections by participating Hong Kong designers.
What sets this pop-up shop apart is its seamless integration of the exhibition and online shopping. Visitors will have the convenience of placing online orders directly at the shop, experiencing a new approach that transcends the traditional boundaries of physical retail space.
“JUXTAPOSED 2023 Hong Kong Fashion” is organized by the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA), a local non-profit organization founded in 1984 that aims to unite fashion designers, and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), a dedicated office set up by the Hong Kong government in 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in the city.