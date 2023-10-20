Virtual-meets-real design show brings HK fashion to Bangkok

The event, “JUXTAPOSED 2023 Hong Kong Fashion”, will be held at ICONSIAM, Bangkok's renowned high-end shopping mall, from Sunday until November 5 with free admission.

It belongs to one of the programs of this year’s “Hong Kong Week”, a major cultural exchange extravaganza organized by the Hong Kong SAR government to foster the cultural exchange between Hong Kong and other cities.

This year, Hong Kong Week is being staged overseas for the first time, setting up a series of events in Bangkok. From October through November, Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok promises nine distinct cultural events, including concerts, dance performances, film screenings, and thematic exhibitions showcasing Hong Kong’s artistic accomplishments to overseas audiences.

On Sunday, Hong Kong Fashion will commence with an immersive show. A team of innovative visionaries and production experts will transform the exhibition space into a fusion of the virtual and the real, offering guests a multi-faceted experience.