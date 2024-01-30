Theatre’s latest Thai fabric collection debuts in Bangkok MRT station

The event, titled “MTU 25th x Theatre: Thainess Fashion Show”, was held in collaboration with the Theatre fashion brand, Bangkok Expressway and Metro, and the organiser of Miss Tiffany’s Universe (MTU).

The Bangkok station, located in Din Daeng district, saw its empty space turn into a full-size runway, accommodating some 400 spectators.

Gracing the runway were Thailand’s top models, including Khunnarong Prathetrat, Somjet Saejang, Thitisan Goodburn, Norraphat Vilaiphan, Tate Henry Myron, and a dazzling line-up of 30 contestants from the 25th Miss Tiffany’s Universe – Thailand’s largest beauty pageant for transgender women.

The 30 beauties are set to compete in the preliminary and final rounds of MTU 2024 at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya in Chonburi on February 2 and 4, respectively.

Sirichai Daharanont, founder & head designer of Theatre, said the event aims to showcase Thailand’s soft power by integrating traditional fabrics into modern, active and luxurious fashion styles. He said he hoped that hosting the fashion show in a bustling train station in the heart of the capital would captivate commuters and boost public awareness about the use of Thai fabrics in everyday clothing.