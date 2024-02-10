Piaget Polo brings back the legendary spirit to dazzle new elites

The classic “Piaget Polo” timepiece was first introduced 45 years ago, to match the new lifestyle of the elites at the time to be sportive with a desire to still keep an elegant look yet pleasantly satisfactory at all times.

The timepiece disrupted watchmakers and the perspective of the wearers. There had been nothing like the Piaget Polo before — a masterpiece of modern design that conceived the watch face and bracelet as one aesthetic whole. Piaget Polo did this by crafting the watch from a single piece of 18 karat gold.

“We really had to cater to this particular demand of our customers who were used to getting just dress watches,” says Yves Piaget, president of the Swiss watchmaker, at the time. “But now our customers like to do more and more sports. That’s part of the evolution of our lives today. They want to be exquisite, even in sport. They want to wear a better watch, even in their sports. So we created this sports line which is waterproof, shockproof,” says Piaget.