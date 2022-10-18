Dine for a good cause: “The Rare & Share Fine Dining Experience”

This unique global launch of a “RARE & SHARE™” fine dining experience to increase awareness amongst society for the cause of rare diseases, can also be experienced by other members of the public during three follow-up events available to book at The St. Regis Bangkok on the following dates:



Friday 28th October 2022

Saturday 12th November 2022

Saturday 17th December 2022



Time: 6:00 pm at Astor 1, Level 14, The St. Regis Bangkok

We invite you to join this dining for a good cause experience where you can learn about the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).

The meal will be prepared and presented to enhance awareness of SMA and NMOSD patients including caregivers. The five-course meal features 1. Fried Chicken Taco and Red Beet Injection 2. Starter: Lettuce; Green Apple and Red Cabbage Hamachi 3. Egg Sturgeon smoked 4. Wagyu Striploin, and 5. Dessert

Diners will be treated to exclusive meals Chef David Hartwig, Head Chef of IGNIV Bangkok, which was awarded one star in the Michelin Guide Thailand 2022. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND).

For bookings and further information, please contact: 02-207-7777 or [email protected]