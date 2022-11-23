World’s first hybrid meat innovation centre to open in S’pore next year

The hybrid meat innovation centre – said to be the world's first – is a tie-up between Dutch cultivated pork company Meatable and local plant-based butcher Love Handle.

Hybrid meat refers to a newer type of alternative protein where plant-based meat, animal cells and even fermented edible microbes or algae are mixed to form a fusion protein product. This takes the optimal properties of each alternative to enhance the final hybrid product’s taste, texture and nutrition, said Ken Kuguru, Love Handle’s co-founder and chief executive.

“Picture the marbling on a steak or a layered roast pork belly. Today’s plant-based options cannot create layers or variety, but by combining plant and cell bases, we can create new innovations,” he said. “Plant-based meat… sometimes lacks the same meaty texture or the nutritional profile that consumers are looking for in traditional meat, whereas cell-based meat is currently too expensive and not ready to be commercialised.”

But the hybrid meat the two companies are looking at differs from the plant-based ingredients, spices and herbs that currently play a supporting role in making cell-cultured meat dishes complete. For instance, the cell-based chicken nuggets by Californian company Eat Just – approved for sale in Singapore in 2020 – comprise about 75 per cent cultivated chicken and 25% plant-based ingredients to help with the nugget’s structure.

Instead of acting as supportive or filler ingredients in cell-based meat, plant-based foods will have a key role in hybrid products.

By 2024, Meatable and Love Handle are aiming to have hybrid meat items such as pork belly, meatballs, cold cuts and patties on the menus of local restaurants. By 2025, they hope the items will reach supermarket shelves.