Study finds people don't require as much water as once believed

An international group led by scientists at the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology in China found that the average daily water intake of a man in his 20s should be 1.5 to 1.8 litres, while it should be 1.3 to 1.4 litres for a female in the same age group.

The study published recently in the journal Science described, for the first time, a set of equations to predict human water turnover, an indicator reflecting the amount of water used by the body each day.

The researchers investigated 5,604 participants from the ages of 8 days to 96 years, and from more than 20 countries, using isotope-tracking methods.

They have found that a man aged 20 to 35 consumes 4.2 litres of water each day, while a woman aged 30 to 60 consumes 3.3 litres, with the water requirements dropping as he or she ages.