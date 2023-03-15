Free-flowing champagne and seafood on 1st Sundays at Uno Mas
Start every month with a champagne brunch set against a backdrop of Bangkok’s spectacular skyline on the 54th floor of Centara Grand Hotel.
The brunch with free-flowing G. H. Mumm Cordon Rouge champagne is only served on the first Sunday of the month at Uno Mas restaurant.
The delicacies on offer include lobster flown in from Maine, fresh oysters, caviar, Kobe beef, snow crabs and so much more. Also served up is a wide selection of cold cuts and cheese.
Apart from the buffet, diners can also order ala carte delicacies like baked snow fish, roasted Canadian lobster, Hokkaido scallops, pan-fried foie gras, grilled Wagyu beef and so much more.
The next Champagne Brunch is scheduled for Sunday, April 2. Reservations can be made by calling (02) 100 6255. The brunch will be served for three hours from 11.30am to 2.30pm and costs 4,555++ baht per person.
Book quickly if you fancy lobster and scallops or you may have to wait till May.