Free-flowing champagne and seafood on 1st Sundays at Uno Mas 

The brunch with free-flowing G. H. Mumm Cordon Rouge champagne is only served on the first Sunday of the month at Uno Mas restaurant.

The delicacies on offer include lobster flown in from Maine, fresh oysters, caviar, Kobe beef, snow crabs and so much more. Also served up is a wide selection of cold cuts and cheese.

Apart from the buffet, diners can also order ala carte delicacies like baked snow fish, roasted Canadian lobster, Hokkaido scallops, pan-fried foie gras, grilled Wagyu beef and so much more.