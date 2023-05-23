TAT unveils Thailand's 'hidden dishes' from its 5 regions
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hoping that “hidden dishes” from the country’s five regions will spark a new trend – gastronomy tourism.
Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, a deputy TAT governor, unveiled “Thailand’s Hidden Dishes”, which will be showcased at the “Bangkok International Food Festival”. The food fest runs from Friday to next Tuesday at CentralWorld.
The selected “hidden dishes” are:
• Central: Kaeng Hua Node or toddy palm curry from Phetchaburi
• North: Moo Pad Rak Chu or pork fried with garlic chives from Chiang Rai
• South: Kaeng Nam Khoei Yod Wai or shrimp paste curry with Calameae from Phatthalung
• Northeast: Or Pla or traditional spicy fish soup from Khon Kaen
• East: Pla Yam Sawat or coral trout from Trat.
TAT hopes that by promoting these dishes, tourists will be encouraged to visit the provinces, taste the local cuisine and learn about the cultural significance behind the foods. The campaign also aims to boost revenue in provinces and benefit local communities.
The “hidden dishes” are being promoted via five popular tourism Facebook pages, namely Chinotoshare, Koendanai, Sneakout, Pai Ngai Ma Ngai (how to get there) and Pai Kha Pai (Let’s Go).
Chattan said the promotions have already attracted more than a million views.
The food fest is part of the “Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters”.