TAT unveils Thailand's 'hidden dishes' from its 5 regions

TAT hopes that by promoting these dishes, tourists will be encouraged to visit the provinces, taste the local cuisine and learn about the cultural significance behind the foods. The campaign also aims to boost revenue in provinces and benefit local communities.

The “hidden dishes” are being promoted via five popular tourism Facebook pages, namely Chinotoshare, Koendanai, Sneakout, Pai Ngai Ma Ngai (how to get there) and Pai Kha Pai (Let’s Go).

Chattan said the promotions have already attracted more than a million views.