Thai restaurants triple in Beijing as China's craving for Thai cuisine surges

Dianping reported that the number of Thai restaurants had nearly tripled in three years in Beijing alone, adding that the restaurants serve everything from Thai royal dishes to street food.

“Tom Yum Goong” ("Spicy Prawn Soup") is among the most popular dishes in China, according to Dianping.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha praised this success and voiced his confidence that Thai food would continue to be among the country’s most important soft powers in the near future, Anucha said.

He also credited the Commerce Ministry’s Thai Select programme for overseas-based Thai restaurants for helping to spark the craze for Thai food in China.

The Thai Select certificate is given to Thai restaurants that use original ingredients and follow traditional Thai recipes.

Restaurants that display these certificates have gained the trust of Chinese diners.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative also strengthened trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries, Anucha said.

Chinese people have become fascinated with Thai cuisine.

Besides dining at Thai restaurants, many Chinese people cook Thai dishes at home with ingredients imported from Thailand, Anucha said.

“China is a big and important market for Thailand. And Thailand is a major producer and exporter of food ingredients,” the spokesman added, citing the government’s policy of promoting Thailand as the “kitchen of the world”.

