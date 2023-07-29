Delicious food, delicately served: the perfect catering choice

The move includes a proactive marketing system that allows the company to meet its potential customers first rather than waiting for them to come to it, Chalinee Mongkonrattanawong, founder and event experience director of Krua Vanich, explained, adding that requests for her services have traditionally come through word of mouth.

This method, she says, initially presented her with new challenges and ultimately led to the launch of new products and services to meet customer demand.

Meeting potential customers upfront also made her aware of the demand gaps in the catering service industry that Krua Vanich can fill without directly competing with others.

She believes that if she can demonstrate to the outside world what her company provides, Krua Vanich will see promising growth with more opportunities to diversify its catering services, an area in which today’s market is still lacking.

Customers nowadays usually know exactly what they want and Krua Vanich is ready to meet those needs, she says.

"Our catering is meticulously crafted. Therefore, not only is the food delicious, but it also looks absolutely stunning and is served with finesse by top-quality staff,” she says.

She describes the Krua Vanich concept as evolving from a desire to turn inherited family recipes into a fine dining catering service where delicate but authentic tastes are combined with hand-made crafts.

Her business started during the Covid-19 pandemic and initially focused on food delivery service, particularly for religious ceremonies. The orders would be delivered in an attractive container, such as a porcelain food carrier or a wicker basket decorated with flower garlands.