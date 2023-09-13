Starbucks marks vegetarian festival with a plant-based menu

“Our goal is to offer an environmentally-friendly menu that contributes to the company's goal of being a resource-positive company and meeting customers' preferences for healthy food and drinks,” said Nednapa Srisamai, managing director of Starbucks Thailand.

"Expanding Starbucks plant-based menu choices is one of the ways we are pursuing our goal to reduce our carbon footprint by 50% and offer our customers a variety of choices as part of their Starbucks Experience," she added.

“This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for us to bring innovative plant-based offerings to even more customers in Thailand,” said David Yeung, co-founder and CEO of OmniFoods.

“Our continued partnership with Starbucks Thailand underscores our shared commitment to providing delicious, sustainable and inclusive plant-based food options,” he added.