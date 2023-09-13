Starbucks marks vegetarian festival with a plant-based menu
Starbucks Thailand is keeping up with healthy eating and environment-friendly trends by offering a range of tasty plant-based foods and beverages at its stores nationwide.
A collaboration between Starbucks and plant-based food company OmniFoods, the new plant-based menu features
• Plant-based strip gochujang wrap: a tortilla wrap with plant-based strip gochujang sauce, kimchi mayonnaise, cabbage and romaine lettuce
• Plant-based strip pot pie: Puff stuffed with diced plant-based strips in tomato sauce
• Plant-based tuna melt croissant: a tasty croissant made with imported butter topped with Parmesan cheese and stuffed with plant-based tuna
• Plant-based mozzarella sandwich: a sandwich stuffed with plant-based meatballs, served in a baguette and layered with Italian-style tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
• Plant-based tuna quinoa salad: a premium salad served with plant-based tuna, canola oil, quinoa and spicy salad dressing
Also on offer in celebration if the upcoming Vegetarian Festival from October 15 to 23 are vegan mixed mushroom pie, vegan apple pie, charcoal walnut raisin and strawberry and apple juice.
New alternatives for coffee enthusiasts include.
• Rock salted caramel oat milk iced shaken espresso, a blend of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, salted caramel and sugar syrup, crowned with oat milk and Himalayan salted caramel sprinkles for added crunch
• Rock salted caramel frappuccino, an ice-cold blend of creamy caramel coffee, whipped cream with caramel drizzle and Himalayan salted caramel sprinkles
• Brown sugar oat milk iced shaken espresso, with brown sugar syrup, cinnamon powder and topped with oat milk.
These foods and beverages are now available at all Starbucks stores nationwide until November 1.
“Our goal is to offer an environmentally-friendly menu that contributes to the company's goal of being a resource-positive company and meeting customers' preferences for healthy food and drinks,” said Nednapa Srisamai, managing director of Starbucks Thailand.
"Expanding Starbucks plant-based menu choices is one of the ways we are pursuing our goal to reduce our carbon footprint by 50% and offer our customers a variety of choices as part of their Starbucks Experience," she added.
“This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for us to bring innovative plant-based offerings to even more customers in Thailand,” said David Yeung, co-founder and CEO of OmniFoods.
“Our continued partnership with Starbucks Thailand underscores our shared commitment to providing delicious, sustainable and inclusive plant-based food options,” he added.