Koh-Kae: The iconic Thai peanut brand that has been delighting people for decades

The story behind Koh-Kae peanuts is a testament to culinary innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and Thailand’s cultural significance.

Culinary traditions inspire innovation

Thai food is known for its bold flavours, blending sweet, salty, spicy and savoury. These flavours have extended to snacks, and Koh-Kae has become a big player in this realm.

The snack debuted in 1976 with peanuts covered in a crunchy coconut milk-flavoured casing.

As demand for convenient and flavourful snacks grew, Koh-Kae recognised the opportunity and began experimenting with other flavourings to come up with something unique.

Over time, Koh-Kae’s offerings expanded to more than 50 flavours catering to different tastes.

It later expanded its repertoire to include other nuts like cashews, almonds and pistachios and became one of the first snacks in Thailand to be sold in a metal can.