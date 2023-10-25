Flying high on a journey through Thai gastronomy

Thai food ranks among the best cuisine in the world with such dishes as tom yum goong, Massaman curry, somtam and Panang curry, which, the last dish was recently voted the world’s best curry by TasteAtlas. But while all these are delicious, the country offers many more tastes to discover.

The taste and ingredients of Thai food vary from region to region and are characterised by geographic and deep-rooted cultures and ethnicities that date back many centuries.

Given the wide range of backgrounds and the diverse history of Thai dishes, Thai Airways International (THAI) has been teasing the taste buds of its Royal First and Royal Silk passengers with its exclusive inflight menu “Taste of Thai Tales” on its flights to Europe, Australia, and Japan since July.