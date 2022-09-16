Research team discovers the secret to success

The key to success is not giving up! Cross-species research conducted by an interdisciplinary research team at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) in Taiwan led by professors Yu-Ju Chou from the Department of Early Childhood Education and Tsung-Han Kuo from the Institute of Systems Neuroscience has found that the social hierarchies of children and mice are similarly formed at an early age.

Surprisingly, they discovered that these hierarchies are not so much determined by who is stronger, but rather by who is willing to yield.

The experiment used to identify young mouse hierarchy is a “tube test,” in which one mouse is forced to retreat by an opponent into a narrow tube. Surprisingly, the outcome is not determined by any particular behavior of the dominant mice, but rather by the inclination to yield among the submissive mice, which could be characterized as the “loser’s decision.”

The team also conducted behavioral experiments on preschoolers and attained similar results. Chou said that the children who won the competition didn’t really need to exert too much effort. The losers either readily gave up or were easily convinced to acquiesce by their opponents. While some children were able to dominate the game by commending others, submissive children were less persistent and more likely to retreat.