Covid-19 gradually becoming endemic in Thailand, says virologist

Citing data released by Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology, Yong said 70 per cent of the population has already contracted Covid-19 at least once.

“This proves that most of the population has developed an immunity against the virus,” said Yong, who also heads the Centre of Excellence.

However, he said, to improve their chance of developing severe symptoms, vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases should get at least four jabs. He also advised healthy people below the age of 60 to also get at least three jabs.

Yong said he expects Covid-19 cases to continue dropping until the end of this year but start spreading again during the cool season from January to March.

However, he said he does not expect too many infections between June and September next year because the disease will have become endemic by then.

"We believe the Covid-19 situation will improve further and tourism will pick up,” he said, adding that more schools will start opening up.