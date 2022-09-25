background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
Bangkok gets its first hospital offering ‘specialised’ treatment at affordable prices

SUNDAY, September 25, 2022
THE NATION

Ruamjairak Hospital @Sukhumvit 62, Bangkok’s first hospital offering “premium medical treatment at reasonable prices”, officially opened its doors on Sunday.

Director Soontorn Sritha said the 12-storey facility in Phra Khanong district can accommodate 144 patients and has parking space for 200 cars.

He added that the main feature of the 3-billion-baht hospital is “personalised” treatment from specialists.

“For instance, if a patient has a problem with their wrist bone, they will get to see a doctor who specialises in wrist bones,” he said.

Also, he said, physicians will treat their patients in cooperation with other experts to ensure there is no reason for unnecessary medical examinations, which will cut down unnecessary costs.

He added that modern and standardised medical equipment is available at the hospital, which also relies on artificial intelligence to help doctors treat their patients effectively.

“All patient data will be stored digitally to reduce the use of papers and prevent human errors,” he said, adding that the hospital is open 24 hours a day.

