Thai experts working on breathalyser to screen Covid-19 patients

The tool will be an innovation for screening Covid-19 as it will use only one's breath without nasal swabs, blood tests, or saliva samples.

Pisit said that the test has high sensitivity and specificity as it took only five minutes to get a result so patients will be screened quickly to get immediate treatment and reduce the chance of spreading in a wide area.

He added that the research team is improving the tool to be able to get the CT value similar to RT-PCR tests.

Dr Sathit Niramitmahapanya of Rajavithi Hospital said that the team is studying continuously and collecting information from 3,000 samples before sending them to the research team to develop the tool.