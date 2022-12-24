Get your boosters! Old Covid-19 vaccines work just fine, says DDC

Citing figures in Thailand, he said taking a fourth jab cuts down the development of severe symptoms and deaths far better.

He also said most of the deaths from Covid were among the unvaccinated or those who had received a jab a long time ago.

Hence, Tares said, the Public Health Ministry’s aim is to provide booster shots to those who got their third dose more than four months ago.

Meanwhile, expert virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan talked about a study conducted in the US from September to November, in which an mRNA bivalent booster was administered to people who had received at least two doses of mRNA monovalent vaccines.

The study shows that the vaccine can reduce the rate of infection by 28 to 56%, while the immunity provided is no different than the monovalent vaccines.

He also cited the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s statement on October 17, which said that both the current and new mRNA vaccines can be used as a booster dose.

Yong added that everybody should get at least four vaccines to protect themselves, especially those in the at-risk group who had taken their last jab more than four months ago.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, DDC deputy director-general, said the currently available vaccines are efficient enough to prevent the disease and reduce the severity of symptoms much like newer vaccines.

The Public Health Ministry, meanwhile, is monitoring the situation and updating suggestions in line with the current situation.

