Virologist advises Pita to wait for vaccine against XBB strain
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat should wait for a vaccine that gives immunity against XBB or newer Covid-19 variants, a virologist at the National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, has advised.
Anan Jongkaewwattana made the remark in a Facebook post on Tuesday after Pita tested positive for Covid-19 despite having received six Covid-19 jabs.
“It comes as no surprise that Pita developed symptoms [on Sunday] before testing positive as immunity from six vaccine jabs has enabled his body to respond to the virus quickly. It cannot however stop it from multiplying," Anan said.
He believes that Pita has been infected with XBB Covid-19 variant, which is rapidly becoming the most common strain.
He also expects Pita to have immunity against the XBB variant once he recovers. However, he said he is not sure about the level of immunity as this could be affected by the immunity given by previous boosters.
Anan advised Pita to wait for a Covid-19 vaccine that gives specific immunity against XBB or newer Covid-19 variants, adding that Pita should not become an advocate for vaccination as he has received too many jabs.