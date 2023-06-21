Move Forward opens ‘school’ for new MPs

The seminar will school new MPs on their roles in the Parliament, the legislative process, and standards of behaviour in the House of Representatives. It will also prepare Move Forward’s mainly young cohort of new MPs for debates on the fiscal 2024 budget and proposed law amendments. The new parliamentary session is expected to open around the middle of July.

The seminar will be led by Move Forward secretary general Chaitawat Tulathon, in place of party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, who is in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Pita also postponed a meeting of the eight-party coalition scheduled on Thursday to sometime next week.

The source added that Move Forward’s legal team will pick up documents from the Election Commission (EC) certifying all 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs.

MPs need the documents to register at Parliament before officially taking office.

All Move Forward MPs will report to Parliament next Tuesday (June 27), said the source.