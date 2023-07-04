Health products go digital as Thailand goes grey
Operators of small and medium enterprises in the healthcare industry registered for the “SME ONE ID” platform during the “Thailand Healthcare 2023” fair to allow them to receive a plethora of benefits.
The fair, held from June 29 to July 3 at Samyan Mitrtown Hall in Bangkok, has been Thailand’s biggest healthcare exhibition in the past 14 years, said Worapoj Prasanpanich, Director of SME Knowledge and Service System Department at the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP).
He said only businesses registered with the SME ONE ID platform were permitted to set up their product booths at the fair free of charge, which is an excellent chance to reach potential customers at zero cost.
SMEs that exercised this right at this year’s fair include such well-known brands as Malidily herbal soap, Khunthiphere herbal massage oil, Sawadee Farm, Suk Tuk Kham organic meals, Ngamta Aromatherapy, Siam Herbs, Drag Spicy Thai Food, and Mental Kids.
The Thailand Healthcare 2023 fair is a showcase for the latest innovations in healthcare, health products and services, telemedicine, and new business opportunities in the healthcare and health tourism industries as the country moves towards becoming an ageing society.
Worapoj said the SME ONE ID project was initiated in 2021 by OSMEP and the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) with the aim of registering SMEs on an online platform using advanced digital technology integrated with government networks, thus pushing forward the e-government policy.
The platform has allowed operators to contact all government agencies to receive services using one unified ID, eliminating the need to register for a new account and wait for the agency to verify their documentation.
All information pertaining to entrepreneurs will be managed by OSMEP and shared across government networks such as those of the Department of Provincial Administration, the Department of Business Development, and the Department of Agriculture Extension.
“Joining SME-related fairs for free is one of a number of benefits that registrants will get,” said Worapoj. “The OSMEP has prepared specialised support in productivity improvement, cost reduction, market expansion, finding financial resources, as well as other benefits for registrants all year round.”
SME ONE ID platform is available at www.bizportal.go.th and on the mobile application SMECONNEXT. After registration, business operators can choose the benefits and support in which they are interested. They can also use the application to stay tuned on the latest SME related activities.