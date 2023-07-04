Health products go digital as Thailand goes grey

The fair, held from June 29 to July 3 at Samyan Mitrtown Hall in Bangkok, has been Thailand’s biggest healthcare exhibition in the past 14 years, said Worapoj Prasanpanich, Director of SME Knowledge and Service System Department at the Office of Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion (OSMEP).

He said only businesses registered with the SME ONE ID platform were permitted to set up their product booths at the fair free of charge, which is an excellent chance to reach potential customers at zero cost.

SMEs that exercised this right at this year’s fair include such well-known brands as Malidily herbal soap, Khunthiphere herbal massage oil, Sawadee Farm, Suk Tuk Kham organic meals, Ngamta Aromatherapy, Siam Herbs, Drag Spicy Thai Food, and Mental Kids.

The Thailand Healthcare 2023 fair is a showcase for the latest innovations in healthcare, health products and services, telemedicine, and new business opportunities in the healthcare and health tourism industries as the country moves towards becoming an ageing society.