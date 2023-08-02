Non-severe diseases like Mpox will be difficult to eradicate, says top virologist

This year, some 90,000 people across the world have tested positive for Mpox, with most of them being in the United States. Thailand, meanwhile, has more than 120 confirmed cases, the Chulalongkorn University professor said, adding that the number of cases has risen since June due to festivities.

“The disease is not usually severe, so the mortality rate is rather low,” Yong said. “The disease mostly occurs among people who have weakened immune systems.”

He added that non-severe diseases are tough to control, especially in poorer countries that do not have proper screening systems, preventive measures, healthcare and vaccines.