Non-severe diseases like Mpox will be difficult to eradicate, says top virologist
More than 120 people have tested positive for monkeypox (Mpox) in Thailand, the highest in the Asean region, top virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan said.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Yong explained that the disease was renamed Mpox by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to avoid attributing blame on a specific animal, location or individual.
“The word ‘monkeypox’ may lead to attacks against monkeys, even though they are not responsible for the transmission of the virus,” he said.
This year, some 90,000 people across the world have tested positive for Mpox, with most of them being in the United States. Thailand, meanwhile, has more than 120 confirmed cases, the Chulalongkorn University professor said, adding that the number of cases has risen since June due to festivities.
“The disease is not usually severe, so the mortality rate is rather low,” Yong said. “The disease mostly occurs among people who have weakened immune systems.”
He added that non-severe diseases are tough to control, especially in poorer countries that do not have proper screening systems, preventive measures, healthcare and vaccines.
“This disease will probably not disappear because it is spread through contact and intercourse, especially among special groups,” he said.
“It will also continue spreading in countries that have fewer resources for healthcare, education and vaccines.”
He added that people should be made aware of the disease, so it can be contained.