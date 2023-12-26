Breathing easier: KMITL introduces mobile oxygen concentrator

“The portability of the machine will enable small and medium hospitals in provincial areas to treat critical patients efficiently,” Prof Dr Natthaphol Reukkasemsan, head of the research project at KMITL’s Faculty of Engineering, noted.

Patients who can benefit from this machine include those suffering from pertussis, tuberculosis, pneumonitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, anemia due to excessive blood loss, carbon monoxide poisoning, and lung paralysis from clostridium botulinum infection.

Natthaphol pointed out that people in remote areas have high exposure to the clostridium botulinum bacteria, which can be found in locally made pickled bamboo shoots. The infection can cause acute lung paralysis, which can be fatal as patients in more remote areas are often not transferred to better-equipped hospitals in big cities in time.

Natthaphol said the Covid-19 outbreak and the increasing level of PM2.5 air pollution in several provinces of Thailand inspired KMITL researchers to work on the mobile high-flow oxygen concentrator to ensure effective treatment for patients in remote areas.

“Critical Covid-19 patients require high-flow nasal cannula machines, which are available only in large hospitals,” he said. “Moreover, only 20% of hospitals in Thailand are equipped with a high-pressure piping system that can accommodate liquid oxygen canisters, which this machine needs.”

Researchers estimate that some 700 hospitals in provincial areas will not be able to treat severe respiratory patients due to a lack of necessary machines and infrastructure.