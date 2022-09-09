Thailand face Philippines in Asean GP volleyball today

The tournament is the result of cooperation between the Thailand Volleyball Association, Asian Volleyball Confederation, and Nakhon Ratchasima administration. Four national teams from the region will vie for prize money of 2.5 million baht.

Indonesia play Vietnam in the opening match on Friday at 3pm, followed by the Thailand-Philippines game at 6pm.

Thai sports fans can watch the matches live on One 31 channel, the oneD application, or at www.oneD.net.

World No. 14 Thailand will use the event to prepare for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in Poland and in the Netherlands from September 23 to October 16.