‘ONE on Prime Video 6’ Bangkok Event Also Planned for January

As announced at the press conference, ONE is planning to host 52 live events in Thailand in 2023, with each being broadcast around the world in over 150 countries through ONE’s expansive global media rights partnerships.

The landmark partnership will help transform Muay Thai and the martial arts ecosystem in Thailand into a global attraction, while establishing Lumpinee Stadium as the Mecca of Muay Thai and the premier hub of sports entertainment and tourism in the country through world-class martial arts competitions produced by ONE.

