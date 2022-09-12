background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
Costa returns to England, signs for Wolves

MONDAY, September 12, 2022
THE NATION

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Diego Costa on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Monday (September 12), with the former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker being parachuted in amid an ongoing injury crisis.

Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, Wolves' new 18 million euros ($18.24 million) recruit, sustained a knee ligament injury on his debut while Mexico forward Raul Jimenez was sidelined with a groin injury.
 

Costa, 33, was a free agent after leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January and after passing a medical last week he has signed a one-year deal with Wolves, subject to international clearance.

THE NATION
