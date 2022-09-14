Arsenal's league game against Man City postponed to accommodate PSV tie following Queen's death

The match will now be played on Oct. 20, a day after Arsenal were to face City.

"UEFA would like to thank the Premier League and the clubs concerned for their flexibility and cooperation in the rescheduling of the UEFA Europa League match," UEFA said in a statement.

The Premier League said a date for the league game between Arsenal and City would be announced in "due course."

League-leaders Arsenal travel to face Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

