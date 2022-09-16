Kammalas Continues Lead at Gasson Panorama
Kammalas Namuangruk shot a second round 64 to cling to the lead going to the weekend stage of the Bt5 million Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf at the Gasson Panorama Golf Club in Lamphun on Friday.
With his accurate fairways in regulation, Kammalas sprinkled his round with nine birdies against a lone bogey on the 17th hole to lead on 13 under-par-131 at the par 72 6,929-yard layout for the men and 6,314 for the women.
“I was playing incredibly well. In fact, my goal this week is to hit eight fairways and 12-13 greens each day. But hitting 18 fairways today was far beyond my expectation. That’s why I was able to hit close to the pins and shot so many birdies,” said the 30-year-old former SEA Games national player.
Kammalas is now in a good position to add his second professional win in his portfolio. His maiden and only professional victory occurred in the All Thailand Golf Tour at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok four years ago.
“I’m going to the weekends with the same mindset and game plan. Hitting 13 fairways and 13 greens in regulation is what I have in mind. Other than that, I will try to create myself more scoring opportunities,” added the Bangkok-based golfer.
Chiang Mai’s hope Sirapob Yapala set himself as another title prospect, shooting a second round 67 to trail by three strokes on a 134.
Sitting four strokes back was the in-form Amarin Kravixien who carded a 67 (one eagle on the 15h, five birdies and two bogeys) for a midway total of 135.
“That eagle really got me into the groove. Everything about my game was great. I just wished that I made more birdies,” added Amarin who came closet to his first career win by settling at second in the last Thailand Mixed at Thana City Golf Club in Bangkok last month.
“I’m here to win. But whether that’s going to happen or not is another story. If I don’t want to win, I wouldn’t be here,” said the 26-year-old Amarin.
Former champion Arpichaya Yubol, with a 67, followed a shot behind with a total 136, the best by a female challenger.
“I did quite well in my approach game within 100 yards and made birdies. I was hitting the iron better than yesterday. Maybe because the weather in the morning wasn’t so hot like yesterday which proved to my benefit,” said the 20-year-old from Saraburi.
“About my game plan for tomorrow, I will stick to the same game plan and focus more on my lobs. I also need to hit straight to the fairways and create some good opportunities out there,” she added.
A stroke behind were three-time victor Chanette Wannasaen and Waris Manthorn, each with a 137.
With the cut at three over-par-147, a total of sixty-six players made it to the weekend rounds.
