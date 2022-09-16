Kammalas Continues Lead at Gasson Panorama

“I was playing incredibly well. In fact, my goal this week is to hit eight fairways and 12-13 greens each day. But hitting 18 fairways today was far beyond my expectation. That’s why I was able to hit close to the pins and shot so many birdies,” said the 30-year-old former SEA Games national player.

Kammalas is now in a good position to add his second professional win in his portfolio. His maiden and only professional victory occurred in the All Thailand Golf Tour at the Royal Hill Golf Resort and Spa in Nakhon Nayok four years ago.

“I’m going to the weekends with the same mindset and game plan. Hitting 13 fairways and 13 greens in regulation is what I have in mind. Other than that, I will try to create myself more scoring opportunities,” added the Bangkok-based golfer.

Chiang Mai’s hope Sirapob Yapala set himself as another title prospect, shooting a second round 67 to trail by three strokes on a 134.

Sitting four strokes back was the in-form Amarin Kravixien who carded a 67 (one eagle on the 15h, five birdies and two bogeys) for a midway total of 135.