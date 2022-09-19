15-year-old makes debut for Arsenal in easy win at Brentford

Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute for Vieira in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.

The previous youngest player to feature in the league was Harvey Elliott, now of Liverpool, who was 16 years, 38 days old when he made his top flight debut for Fulham.

Arsenal had suffered their first defeat of the season in their last outing, at Manchester United, but never looked in danger, controlling the game from the outset.

Saliba got things under way, heading the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.

