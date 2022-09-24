Thaworn eyes another jackpot at 1-million-baht Thai Senior Tour finale
One million baht will be up for grabs at the fifth and final event of this year’s Thai Senior Tour, held at Artitaya Golf & Resort in Nakhon Nayok from September 25-27.
After two rounds of competition, the top 60 golfers will qualify for the final day and a shot at the one-million-baht purse.
Previous tournaments were held in Chiang Mai in March, Nakhon Ratchasima (April), Hua Hin (June), and Phuket (August).
Asian Tour legend Thaworn Wiratchant won the first three tournaments while Somboon Leelathitikul was victorious in Phuket last month.
TSPGA president Suthin Darunyothin said this month’s tournament might not be the season finale after all, as the association is waiting for confirmation of another event in November.
Meanwhile, the next season will start in February. Suthin said he hoped to see more foreign golfers on tour next year as the Covid-19 situation improves. He added that the association will also boost amateurs’ efforts to turn pro.