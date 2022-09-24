Thaworn eyes another jackpot at 1-million-baht Thai Senior Tour finale

Asian Tour legend Thaworn Wiratchant won the first three tournaments while Somboon Leelathitikul was victorious in Phuket last month.

TSPGA president Suthin Darunyothin said this month’s tournament might not be the season finale after all, as the association is waiting for confirmation of another event in November.

Meanwhile, the next season will start in February. Suthin said he hoped to see more foreign golfers on tour next year as the Covid-19 situation improves. He added that the association will also boost amateurs’ efforts to turn pro.