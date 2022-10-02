Thailand stun Dominican Republic at volleyball worlds to rise one place in rankings

The Thais took the opening set before falling 2-1 behind to a team ranked six places above them at No 8 in the world.

However, top-scorers Ajcharaporn Kongyot with 26 points and Pimpichaya Kokram (25) led Thailand back from the brink to stun the Dominicans in a thrilling five-setter, 31-29, 16-25, 21-25, 25-22 and 15-11.

With the victory, the Thais rose one place in the world rankings to No 13 while Dominican Republic fell to ninth.

Thailand’s fourth win in Pool B saw them end the group stage in second behind Turkey on points difference.

The Thai spikers guaranteed their qualification for the second round after beating Turkey (3-2), Croatia (3-0), South Korea (3-0) and Dominican Republic, with their only loss in the competition so far coming against Poland (3-0).