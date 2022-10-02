Somkiat crashes out in Buri Ram rain as Arbolino takes chequered flag

Thai fans were left shocked when their home hero lost grip on the fourth bend while leading the race and slammed his bike heavily down onto the tarmac. Medics rushed to the scene before sending Somkiat to hospital with an arm injury.

Italy’s Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS) crossed the finish line in first place after the race was shortened following another heavy downpour. Felix Salac of Czech Republic was second while Spaniard Aron Canet took third. Championship leaders Ai Ogura and Augusto Fernandez were sixth and seventh respectively.